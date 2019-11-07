5-Year-Old Girl Among 3 Found Dead in Manhattan Apartment - NBC New York
5-Year-Old Girl Among 3 Found Dead in Manhattan Apartment

Published 19 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • Three people, including a 5-year-old girl, were found dead in a Harlem apartment Wednesday, authorities say

    • The parents were going through a divorce proceeding and had been scheduled to appear in court the day they were found dead

    • The three have not been identified; police say their investigation is ongoing

    Three people, including a 5-year-old girl, were found dead in a Harlem apartment Wednesday after police responded to a 911 call for a wellness check, officials say. 

    The three were discovered in the West 121st Street home shortly after 9 p.m. The little girl was found in a bedroom with severe neck trauma, a 42-year-old woman was found in a bathroom, also with neck trauma, and her 46-year-old husband was discovered in another bedroom. 

    Those who died have not yet been identified. Law enforcement sources familiar with the case tell News 4 the parents were going through a divorce proceeding and had been scheduled to appear in court the day they were found dead. 

    The investigation is ongoing. 

