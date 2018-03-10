Multiple People Stabbed in Queens, 1 Dies: NYPD

Three men were stabbed on a corner in Ridgewood, Queens, on Friday night and one of them died, the NYPD said. (Published 6 hours ago)

A stabbing in Queens killed one man and injured two others, police said.

The victims were found at the corner of Palmetto Street and Saint Nicholas Avenue in Ridgewood late Friday, the NYPD said. Police were responding to a report of a disorderly group nearby.

A 24-year-old man was stabbed in the abdomen and pronounced dead at Wycoff Hospital.

A 26-year-old man was stabbed in the back and shoulder and a 23-year-old man was stabbed in the head and back, police said. They were both in stable condition at Elmhurst General Hosptial.

The names of the victims weren't released because their family hadn't yet been notified.

No one has been arrested.

The investigation is ongoing.