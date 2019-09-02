Multiple People Injured in Crash Along Jersey Shore: Source - NBC New York
Multiple People Injured in Crash Along Jersey Shore: Source

Published 51 minutes ago

    At Least 5 Pedestrians Hurt in Sea Bright Crash

    Multiple people were struck by a vehicle Sunday night in Sea Bright, New Jersey, a source tells News 4.

    (Published 2 hours ago)

    A vehicle crash left several people injured in Sea Bright, New Jersey, on Sunday night, according to an emergency personnel.

    The EMS source tells News 4 that at least four to five people were injured around 8:20 p.m. on Ocean Avenue following a crash. Information on the driver or the extent of the victims' injures weren't immediately available.

    The crash forced closure on the avenue from the Highlands Bridge to the Rumson Bridge as police investigate.

    No other information was immediately available.

