Children Ages 9-13 Struck by Vehicle on Long Island: Sources

Several people were hit by a car Wednesday morning. Sources say the victims were three children ages 9-13. Kai Simonsen reports.

Three Children Struck by Vehicle on Long Island

Three children ages ranging from 9 to 13 years old were hit by a vehicle on a highway in Long Island early Wednesday morning, sources say.

The extent of the injuries weren't immediately clear but police say they received a call about multiple pedestrians struck at the corner of Straight Path and Sunrise Highway in Lindenhurst just before 4 a.m.

A damaged sedan with broken windshield remained at the scene as police investigated the incident, closing a short stretch of the highway.

It was also unclear whether the children were by themselves or accompanied by an adult.

No other information was immediately available.