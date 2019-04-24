Violent Manhole Explosions Rattle Midtown Manhattan; 4 Hurt

Several manhole explosions erupted Wednesday morning, rattling Midtown as thick, black smoke billowed out of the manholes. Jummy Olabanji with the latest.

A series of manhole explosions rattled midtown Manhattan Wednesday, making people jump with sudden booms as black smoke billowed out from underground.

Four people, a building supervisor and three firefighters, were hurt in the fires, which erupted underground on 32nd Street shortly before 10 a.m. All were expected to be OK. Con Edison was called to turn off power in the area, and first responders shut down 32nd Street between Fifth and Madison avenues.

The building at the site of the initial manhole fire was evacuated. Others nearby, including Chelsea Day School, were also evacuated after elevated carbon monoxide levels were detected. That can happen with manhole fires, officials said.

A cause of the fires is under investigation.

Manhole Explosions Rattle Midtown