A multi-vehicle accident has closed a portion of the Long Island Expressway in both directions, Suffolk County Police said Saturday afternoon.

The cars collided around 3:30 p.m. at Exit 68, near the William Floyd Parkway in Yaphank.



Details about possible injuries in the crash weren’t immediately known, but police said one vehicle flipped in the eastbound lanes and that other vehicles were involved.

