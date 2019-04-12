Raging Fire Tears Through New Jersey Home, Spews Smoke Through City - NBC New York
Raging Fire Tears Through New Jersey Home, Spews Smoke Through City

Published 30 minutes ago | Updated 17 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • Firefighters in New Jersey are working to extinguish a massive fire that ripped through a multi-floor home

    • Images from the scene show thick, black smoke billowing from the home on Gates Avenue

    • It is currently unclear how the fire started

    A raging fire tore through a multi-floor home in New Jersey Friday, spewing smoke over Jersey City as firefighters battled heavy flames.

    The fire broke out on Gates Avenue around 10:30 a.m. and quickly escalated to a third-alarm blaze within about 30 minutes, Jersey City police said. The blaze prompted street closures.

    Images from the scene show thick, black smoke billowing from the home that partially collapsed. No injuries were immediately reported.

    Fire engines are on scene as firefighters on nearby roofs douse the burning residence in an attempt to control and extinguish the blaze. 

    It is unclear how the fire started.

