Multi-Alarm Fire Ravages Residential Building in Northern New Jersey

Published 11 minutes ago | Updated 1 minute ago

    Massive Apartment Building Fire in New Jersey

    A multi-alarm fire broke out in a residential building in northern New Jersey Wednesday afternoon.

    What to Know

    • A multi-alarm fire broke out in a residential building in northern New Jersey Wednesday afternoon

    • Firefighters were at the scene on the 200 block of Westfield Avenue in Elizabeth attempting to extinguish a two-alarm fire

    • A spokesperson for the city of Elizabeth tells News 4 everyone was safely evacuated from the building

    A multi-alarm fire broke out in a residential building in northern New Jersey Wednesday afternoon.

    Firefighters were at the scene on the 200 block of Westfield Avenue in Elizabeth attempting to extinguish the flames of a 2-alarm fire that broke out shortly before 4 p.m. at a duplex apartment building.

    At one point, firefighters sounded the evacuation alarm prompting them to fight the flames from the outside only. 

    Chopper 4 was over the scene where a multitude of firefighters, including on a ladder, could be seen dousing the flames in an attempt to bring the fire under control. Thick white smoke could be seen billowing from the structure. 

    A spokesperson for the city of Elizabeth tells News 4 everyone was safely evacuated from the building.

    Westfield Avenue, between Chilton and Orchard streets, is closed while firefighters continue to extinguish the flames.

