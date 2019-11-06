A multi-alarm fire broke out in a residential building in northern New Jersey Wednesday afternoon.

A multi-alarm fire broke out in a residential building in northern New Jersey Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighters were at the scene on the 200 block of Westfield Avenue in Elizabeth attempting to extinguish the flames of a 2-alarm fire that broke out shortly before 4 p.m. at a duplex apartment building.

At one point, firefighters sounded the evacuation alarm prompting them to fight the flames from the outside only.

Chopper 4 was over the scene where a multitude of firefighters, including on a ladder, could be seen dousing the flames in an attempt to bring the fire under control. Thick white smoke could be seen billowing from the structure.

A spokesperson for the city of Elizabeth tells News 4 everyone was safely evacuated from the building.

Westfield Avenue, between Chilton and Orchard streets, is closed while firefighters continue to extinguish the flames.