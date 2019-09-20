Multi-Alarm Fire Consumes 2-Story Building in Queens; No Injuries Reported: FDNY - NBC New York
Multi-Alarm Fire Consumes 2-Story Building in Queens; No Injuries Reported: FDNY

Over 100 firefighters responded to the scene of the blaze

Published 39 minutes ago | Updated 7 minutes ago

    Fire Breaks Out in Queens Two-Story Home

    A multi-alarm fire in Queens in a two-story home broke out Friday afternoon, according to fire officials. Chopper 4 was above the scene. 

    (Published 7 minutes ago)

    A multi-alarm fire in Queens in a two-story home broke out Friday afternoon, according to fire officials.

    The FDNY says the fire broke out in a two-story building on Gates Avenue in the Ridgewood section shortly after 3:30 p.m.

    The FDNY said that over 46 units and over 100 firefighters have responded to the scene. 

    No injuries have been reported.

    Chopper 4 was over the scene where a thick, dark plume of smoke could be seen billowing from the building as firefighters, some on the roofs of adjacent buildings, worked to extinguish the flames. 

