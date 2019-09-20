A multi-alarm fire in Queens in a two-story home broke out Friday afternoon, according to fire officials. Chopper 4 was above the scene.

The FDNY says the fire broke out in a two-story building on Gates Avenue in the Ridgewood section shortly after 3:30 p.m.

The FDNY said that over 46 units and over 100 firefighters have responded to the scene.

Chopper 4 was over the scene where a thick, dark plume of smoke could be seen billowing from the building as firefighters, some on the roofs of adjacent buildings, worked to extinguish the flames.