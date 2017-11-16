The muggers who were caught on camera ambushing a 76-year-old man are also wanted in at least three other strong-arm robberies in recent days. Michael George reports. (Published 23 minutes ago)

Thieves Who Ambushed Man in Wanted in More NYC Muggins: Cops

The muggers who were caught on camera ambushing a 76-year-old man in Manhattan earlier this week are also wanted in at least three other strong-arm robberies in recent days.

Authorities said the robbers have attacked four people in Chelsea and lower Manhattan between Saturday and Wednesday, but were only able to make off with $60 from one of their victims.

Police said the muggers have appeared to target older pedestrians: in addition to the 76-year-old, they've tried to rob a 66-year-old and a 65-year-old. The fourth victim was a 21-year-old woman.

In each instance, the muggers approached their victims from behind. In some muggings, they shoved their marks against walls or tossed them to the ground.

In the case of the 21-year-old woman, one of the men followed her into her apartment building near South Street Seaport and tried to force his way into her home. But when a roommate came to investigate the ruckus, the man ran off without taking anything.

The 76-year-old told News 4 on Tuesday that he wasn't scared by the robbers.

"I was annoyed and irritated that I was being interfered with," he said.

Police say this is one of the men behind the ambush.

Photo credit: NYPD

Anyone with information on the robbers should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

