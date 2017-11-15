Muggers Caught on Camera Stealing $190K From Man: NYPD

Police are looking for the thieves who mugged a man as he walked down the stairs at a New York City walk-up and stole his book bag containing $190,000 cash. (Published Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017)

Police said the 46-year-old man was walking down the stairs at the building in Claremont Village in the Bronx on Nov. 7 when the two muggers struck.

Surveillance footage from the attack shows one of the two attackers passing the man as if he were going up the stairs as the other hangs back at the bottom of the landing. Then, one of the men yanks the 46-year-old's arm and pulls him up the stairs.

The other attacker then runs after their mark and grabs him by the neck, pulling the victim back down the stairs. The three men all then tussle over a book bag containing the gargantuan sum before one of the muggers pulls it from the 46-year-old's grasp.

That man then takes off running out the front door as the other mugger holds the victim in a headlock. The second mugger then can be seen running away after a few seconds.

It's not clear if the man was injured in the attack, or why he was carrying so much money.

Anyone with information on the men should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.