A 63-year-old production crew member was struck and killed by an SUV as he was setting up cones for a film shoot in Brooklyn early Monday, authorities say.

Pedro Jimenez, of Manhattan, was placing cones in the parking lane on Douglas Street shortly before 4:30 a.m. when the 2006 Ford Explorer hit him. The Ford driver stayed at the scene; Jimenez was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Chopper 4 over the scene showed one SUV smashed into the rear of another, about a dozen orange cones scattered on the ground or squished under the vehicles. Orange cones lined the opposite side of the street as well.

It wasn't clear what film was being shot.

The investigation is ongoing.