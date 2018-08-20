A 61-year-old grandmother was killed under the wheels of an out-of-control car while walking home in Mount Vernon. Checkey Beckford reports. (Published 12 minutes ago)

A 61-year-old grandmother was killed under the wheels of an out-of-control car while walking home in Mount Vernon Monday afternoon, officials said.

Patricia Mackey was walking home from work when witnesses said a gold Honda traveling on First Street somehow ended up in reverse, striking Mackey, and dragging her through the brick wall near South Ninth Avenue.

Emergency responders had to jack up the car in order to pull Mackey out. Chopper 4 was over the scene as someone performed CPR, but there was nothing that could be done to save the critically injured grandmother.

Mackey had just celebrated her grandson's christening on Sunday according to Mount Vernon's mayor, who attended the same church. She was a "loyal, simple, godly woman," he said.