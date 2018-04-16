A 2-year-old boy died after being found unresponsive in his room at a Westchester County home, a city official says. Checkey Beckford reports. (Published 23 minutes ago)

A 2-year-old boy died after being found unresponsive in his room at a Westchester County home, a city official with knowledge of the case told News 4.

The Mount Vernon official said the boy's mother got home from work Monday evening to find the child unconscious. He was taken to Montefiore Mount Vernon Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

It's not clear how the child died, but the official said the man watching the boy told the mother to tell detectives he was being watched by someone else and left the hospital.

Police are looking for that man, the official said. No arrests have been made in the case.