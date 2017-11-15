What to Know
A New York man has been convicted of killing his girlfriend and dumping her body in a wooded area of the a Bronx park last summer.
Jason Myers, 33, of Mount Vernon, was found guilty Wednesday of second-degree manslaughter and concealment of a human corpse in the death of Ashley McDuffie, a 27-year-old mother of two, the Westchester district attorney's office said.
McDuffie was reported missing on Aug. 23, 2016, and three days later, Myers went to police in a meeting arranged by his lawyer to confess he'd killed her, the district attorney's office said.
The NYPD found her body wrapped in plastic bags and a comforter near Seton Falls Park by East 233rd Street and Monticello Avenue in August of 2016. It had been dumped over a guardrail, dragged down a hill and hidden behind a tree limb and large rock, prosecutors say.
McDuffie's family told News 4 at the time they believe he killed her because she was pregnant again.
Myers is set to be sentenced on Dec. 14, and faces up to 15 years in prison.