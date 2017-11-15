The body of a missing woman has been recovered in a Bronx park after the woman's boyfriend confessed to killing her, police said Saturday. Michael George reports. (Published Sunday, Aug. 28, 2016)

A New York man has been convicted of killing his girlfriend and dumping her body in a wooded area of the a Bronx park last summer.

Jason Myers, 33, of Mount Vernon, was found guilty Wednesday of second-degree manslaughter and concealment of a human corpse in the death of Ashley McDuffie, a 27-year-old mother of two, the Westchester district attorney's office said.

McDuffie was reported missing on Aug. 23, 2016, and three days later, Myers went to police in a meeting arranged by his lawyer to confess he'd killed her, the district attorney's office said.

The NYPD found her body wrapped in plastic bags and a comforter near Seton Falls Park by East 233rd Street and Monticello Avenue in August of 2016. It had been dumped over a guardrail, dragged down a hill and hidden behind a tree limb and large rock, prosecutors say.

McDuffie's family told News 4 at the time they believe he killed her because she was pregnant again.

Myers is set to be sentenced on Dec. 14, and faces up to 15 years in prison.