A motorcycle and car crashed in Brooklyn on Sunday, critically injuring the motorcyclist, police say.

The vehicles crashed at Glenwood Road and Remsen Avenue in Canarsie shortly before 10 p.m., the NYPD said.

The man on the motorcycle was taken to Brookdale Hospital in critical condition, police said.

The woman driving the car was taken to Kings County Hospital, police said. Her injuries were not considered to be life-threatening.