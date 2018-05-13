Mother's Day-Inspired NYC Bills Address Breastfeeding, Diapers

Here's a look at one of the pods.

City council members are introducing a series of Mother's Day-inspired bills that would require lactation rooms in most workplaces and provide diapers in homeless shelters and subsidized daycares.

New York City Council Speaker Cory Johnson and Majority Leader Laurie Cumbo announced the package of 10 bills on Sunday and said the measures would be introduced this week.

“They say that it takes a village to raise a child, but sadly we all too often fall short when it comes to supporting parents and caregivers,” Johnson said in a statement. “This groundbreaking ‘Mother’s Day Legislative Package’ will help provide New York City families with the support they need."

The proposals include: