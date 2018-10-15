A mother is begging anyone with information to come forward after her daughter, 28-year-old Jannie Lee Smallwood, was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Concord Township.

A mother, left caring for her 5-year-old granddaughter, is pleading for any information about who left her daughter for dead along busy Route 202 south of Philadelphia.

"It's not fair to her daughter. It's not fair at all," said Lita Camper.

Her daughter, 28-year-old Jannie Lee Smallwood, was struck and killed Oct. 3 around 9:50 p.m. as she walked along the shoulder of northbound U.S. Route 202 in Concord Township, Delaware County.

Police believe a 2007 to 2011 white Ford Edge, most likely SEL or Limited Class, struck the Wilmington woman.

The driver did a U-turn and then fled the scene on I-95, police say.

"We are looking for anyone who has any information about a white-colored Ford Edge with front-end damage, hood damage and a missing passenger-side mirror," said Corp. Danea Durham of Pennsylvania State Police on Saturday. Police don't know the car's license plate.

Camper said her daughter was in a car with friends when she suddently got out of the car. She doesn't know why Smallwood got out of the car.

And that's not the only mystery: Camper said money and ID cards were missing from her daughter's fanny pack when her body was found.

Camper has a message for the hit and run driver.

"Just turn yourself in, because my granddaughter needs to know why she needs to know why she has to grow up at 5 years old without a mom. That's not fair," Camper said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact state police in Media at 484-840-1000. There is a reward offered in the case.