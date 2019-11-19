Mom Accused of Killing Quadriplegic Daughter in Philly Home - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Mom Accused of Killing Quadriplegic Daughter in Philly Home

Yelena Nezhikhovskaya, 63, was arrested Saturday and charged with murder and other related offenses in connection to the death of her daughter, 32-year-old Yulia Nezhikhovskaya

By David Chang

Published 48 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Mom Charged in Death of Quadriplegic Daughter Inside Philadelphia Home

    A woman was arrested Saturday and charged in the murder of her quadriplegic daughter who was found dead inside a Philadelphia home last year.

    (Published Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019)

    A woman is accused of murdering her quadriplegic daughter inside a Philadelphia home last year.

    Yelena Nezhikhovskaya, 63, was arrested Saturday and charged with murder and other related offenses in connection to the death of her daughter, 32-year-old Yulia Nezhikhovskaya.

    On Dec. 17, 2018, police responded to a home on the 9600 block of Bustleton Avenue. When they arrived they found the body of Yulia Nezhikhovskaya who was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators said the victim was quadriplegic.

    Police have not yet revealed a possible motive or the exact cause of death.

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us