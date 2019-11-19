Mom Accused of Killing Quadriplegic Daughter in Philly Home

A woman was arrested Saturday and charged in the murder of her quadriplegic daughter who was found dead inside a Philadelphia home last year.

Yelena Nezhikhovskaya, 63, was arrested Saturday and charged with murder and other related offenses in connection to the death of her daughter, 32-year-old Yulia Nezhikhovskaya.

On Dec. 17, 2018, police responded to a home on the 9600 block of Bustleton Avenue. When they arrived they found the body of Yulia Nezhikhovskaya who was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators said the victim was quadriplegic.

Police have not yet revealed a possible motive or the exact cause of death.