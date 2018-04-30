No Cause of Death Yet for 2 1/2 Year-Old Girl in Westchester County; Mom Shot by Police Remains Hospitalized - NBC New York
No Cause of Death Yet for 2 1/2 Year-Old Girl in Westchester County; Mom Shot by Police Remains Hospitalized

By Adam Kuperstein and Wale Aliyu

Published 2 hours ago

    Woman, Child Hospitalized After Police-Involved Shooting: Source

    A woman and child were rushed to the hospital after a police-involved shooting in Mamaroneck. Wale Aliyu reports. (Published Saturday, April 28, 2018)

    What to Know

    • Police are investigating the death of a toddler in a Mamaroneck home as a homicide, a source says

    • The 2 1/2 year old girl was found unresponsive when police responded to a 911 call

    • The mother was shot by police after she attacked them with a knife, police say

    Authorities are continuing to investigate the death of a 2 1/2 year-old girl who was found unconscious at a Westchester County home, where responding police encountered her 29-year-old mother armed with a knife over the weekend.

    Cops responding to a 911 call at the home on Chestnut Avenue in Mamaroneck Saturday shot the knife-wielding mother after a stun gun failed to subdue her, village police said. She remains hospitalized in critical condition. 

    It's not clear how her 2 1/2-year-old daughter died, but a source familiar with the investigation tells News 4 the case is considered a homicide. 

    Village police said the mother injured two of the officers, and two others were taken to the hospital for evaluation. All four are expected to survive their injuries. 

    Village police said in a statement that the officers "acted within departmental guidelines and training" and that it appears to be an isolated incident. 

    No charges have been announced in the case. 

