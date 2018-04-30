A woman and child were rushed to the hospital after a police-involved shooting in Mamaroneck. Wale Aliyu reports. (Published Saturday, April 28, 2018)

What to Know Police are investigating the death of a toddler in a Mamaroneck home as a homicide, a source says

The 2 1/2 year old girl was found unresponsive when police responded to a 911 call

The mother was shot by police after she attacked them with a knife, police say

Authorities are continuing to investigate the death of a 2 1/2 year-old girl who was found unconscious at a Westchester County home, where responding police encountered her 29-year-old mother armed with a knife over the weekend.

Cops responding to a 911 call at the home on Chestnut Avenue in Mamaroneck Saturday shot the knife-wielding mother after a stun gun failed to subdue her, village police said. She remains hospitalized in critical condition.

It's not clear how her 2 1/2-year-old daughter died, but a source familiar with the investigation tells News 4 the case is considered a homicide.

Village police said the mother injured two of the officers, and two others were taken to the hospital for evaluation. All four are expected to survive their injuries.

Village police said in a statement that the officers "acted within departmental guidelines and training" and that it appears to be an isolated incident.

No charges have been announced in the case.