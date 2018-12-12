New Clue Could Lead Cops to Peephole Killer of NYC Mother

It's a new clue for investigators looking into the murder of Wendy Martinez, shot through her door peephole. Katherine Creag reports.

What to Know A 45-year-old woman died after she was shot in the face in the Bronx last month, police said

Police found the woman unconscious and unresponsive in her home with a gunshot wound to her face after she was fired at through a peephole

The shooter fled the scene, and an investigation is ongoing

Another has clue has emerged in the murder case of a woman shot through the peephole on her apartment door in front of her 15-year-old son.

The BMW 3 Series four door sedan with black rims the NYPD is on the hunt for.

Photo credit: NYPD

The NYPD late Tuesday released a new surveillance photograph of a car they believe may be linked to the chilling case of 45-year-old Wendy Martinez who was shot in her home in Concourse Village neighborhood of the Bronx last month.

The car is a four door BMW 3 Series with black rims. It was last seen traveling northbound on Sheridan Avenue from East 161 Street.

The new clue is the second to pop up in recent weeks since Martinez's slaying.

Last month, surveillance video was released that shows a man walking in the hallway of the apartment building with an umbrella. He quickly disappears off frame before quickly emerging again, seen darting away from the scene after the lethal shot is fired.

Martinez, who worked at the nearby Lincoln Medical Center, was pronounced dead at the scene shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday, the NYPD said.

A private investigator hired by her family, Manuel Gomez, said she may not have been the intended target.

Gomez was hired after her older son was charged with murder. That son was released on his own recognizance last year and his family has been getting death threats ever since, Gomez said.

"This is an unfortunate murder that should have never occurred," he said. "The family was giving death threats for more than two years."

The investigation into Martinez's death continues. No one has been arrested.

