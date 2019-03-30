Mom, Boyfriend Extradited to Conn. in Missing Kids Case

A mother and her boyfriend accused of taking her three kids from Waterbury during a Department of Children and Families supervised visit and leaving the country with them have been extradited back to Connecticut.

Waterbury Police detectives extradited Crystal McGrath and Lester Joy back to Connecticut on Friday with the assistance of the United States Marshal's Service, police said.

On February 16, McGrath and Joy took McGrath's three children from a DCF supervised visitation in Waterbury, according to police. They then left the state and ultimately left the country with the children.

After a lengthy investigation, McGrath, Joy and the children were found in Mexico, police said. The three children were found safe and DCF assisted in returning the three children to their guardian.

The United States Marshal's Service and Mexican Federal Police transported McGrath and Joy to Denton County Sheriff's Department in Texas, where they have been awaiting extradition back to Connecticut, police said.

Waterbury Police applied for and were granted arrest warrants for both McGrath and Joy. Each are facing multiple counts of custodial interference and risk of injury. They are each being held on a $500,000 bond pending arraignment in Waterbury, officers added.