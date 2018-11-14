Police say the two women seen in the video attacked a 50-year-old mother on the subway in Queens. (Published 29 minutes ago)

A mother of a young boy was beaten after police say her son asked her why the child of one of the attacker’s was wearing a costume.

The violence broke out on the E train in Queens Nov. 2 around 1:30 p.m., when the victim’s eight-year-old son turned to her and asked why the suspect’s child was wearing a costume on the train, according to the NYPD.

Cops claim the comment upset the duo. One of the women put the 50-year-old mother in a choke hold while the other suspect punched her in the face and hit her over the head with a cell phone.

The pair then ran off the train in Forest Hills and fled the area. They are both described as being about 25 to 30 years old. It wasn’t clear how seriously injured the mother was in the beating.

Witnesses are urged to call Crime Stoppers with tips.