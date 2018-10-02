Mom With Son Knocked Out Suspect Flees Off CVS Roof: NYPD

The mother was walking with her son in Queens when the suspect approached her, hit her and took her purse. Katherine Creag reports. (Published 20 minutes ago)

What to Know A 35-year-old mother was attacked, beaten and robbed in front of her 4-year-old son in Queens, police say

The suspect knocked her out, stole her purse, climbed onto the roof of a CVS in Woodhaven and fled the area

The woman was taken to an area hospital to be treated for bruises and swelling to her face and body; her young son was not injured, cops say

A man is on the loose in NYC after police say he knocked a woman walking with her 4-year-old son unconscious, climbed onto the roof of a nearby business and ran off.

The 35-year-old woman was in Queens Monday around 2 p.m. when the 40-something-year-old man ran up on her and demanded she hand over her property, according to the NYPD. It was a brief time later he got violent.

Officials say the man punched the mother in her face, head, chest and back, knocking her out and fleeing down 84th Street in Woodhaven with her purse. Good Samaritans leaped into action and started chasing the man into the back of a CVS.

The suspect behind the vicious attack.

Photo credit: NYPD

The man climbed to the roof of the pharmacy, got away and hasn’t been seen since. He is described as being about 5 feet, 9 inches and was carrying a black bag.

The woman was taken to an area hospital to be treated for bruises and swelling to her face and body. Her young son was not injured, police said.

Witnesses are urged to call Crime Stoppers with tips.

