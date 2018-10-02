Mom With Son Knocked Out Suspect Flees Off CVS Roof: NYPD

Mother Walking With Son, 4, Knocked Out, Suspect Climbs CVS Roof to Escape: Cops - NBC New York
Mother Walking With Son, 4, Knocked Out, Suspect Climbs CVS Roof to Escape: Cops

Her young son was not injured, police said

By Katherine Creag

Published 20 minutes ago | Updated 17 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • A 35-year-old mother was attacked, beaten and robbed in front of her 4-year-old son in Queens, police say

    • The suspect knocked her out, stole her purse, climbed onto the roof of a CVS in Woodhaven and fled the area

    • The woman was taken to an area hospital to be treated for bruises and swelling to her face and body; her young son was not injured, cops say

    A man is on the loose in NYC after police say he knocked a woman walking with her 4-year-old son unconscious, climbed onto the roof of a nearby business and ran off.

    The 35-year-old woman was in Queens Monday around 2 p.m. when the 40-something-year-old man ran up on her and demanded she hand over her property, according to the NYPD. It was a brief time later he got violent.

    Officials say the man punched the mother in her face, head, chest and back, knocking her out and fleeing down 84th Street in Woodhaven with her purse. Good Samaritans leaped into action and started chasing the man into the back of a CVS.

    The suspect behind the vicious attack.
    Photo credit: NYPD

    The man climbed to the roof of the pharmacy, got away and hasn’t been seen since. He is described as being about 5 feet, 9 inches and was carrying a black bag.

    The woman was taken to an area hospital to be treated for bruises and swelling to her face and body. Her young son was not injured, police said.

    Witnesses are urged to call Crime Stoppers with tips.

