What to Know A mother has been arrested after passers-by noticed a young child crying as they were left in a car in a Queens parking lot Friday afternoon

Someone noticed the 3-year-old boy was left with his jacket on inside the car at a Target parking lot, police said

Cops broke the car’s window to rescue the boy who was drenched in sweat, then arrested his mother who showed up minutes later

Authorities got a call just before 4 p.m. after someone noticed the 3-year-old boy was left with his jacket on inside a red Honda CR-V. The car was in a parking lot outside the Target at The Shops at SkyView Center.

When officers arrived, the child was crying and the person responsible for the child was nowhere in sight, according to police. After a few minutes, cops broke the car’s window to rescue the boy, who was drenched with sweat.

Shortly after the boy was taken from the car, his mother showed up and put into custody. Monalisa Gomes, 32, was arrested and charged with reckless endangerment and acting in a manner injurious to a child. It was not immediately clear if she had an attorney.

The boy was taken to New York Presbyterian Hospital in Queens for observation, but is expected to be okay. The temperature outside at the time was in the mid 70s.