Mother Accused of Killing Twin Daughters in Long Island: Police
Mother Accused of Killing Twin Daughters in Long Island: Police

Police found the woman in her car at a park in Montauk, along with her two daughters

Published 17 minutes ago

    Mother Accused of Killing Twin Daughters in Long Island: Police
    What to Know

    • A Long Island mother is accused of killing her two young daughters at a park, police said

    • Police found the woman in her car at Theodore Roosevelt County Park in Montauk, along with the two daughters

    • The two young sisters were rushed to Stony Brook University Hospital, where they died

    A Long Island mother is accused of killing her two young daughters at a park, police said.

    Cops responded to a call Thursday afternoon about a woman who may be suicidal in Medford. After a search, police found the woman in her car at Theodore Roosevelt County Park in Montauk, along with the two daughters, according to police. The children were found in cardiac arrest. 

    The two young sisters were rushed to Stony Brook University Hospital, where they died, police said.

    The mother has been arrested. Information on charges was not immiediately available, nor was information regarding an attorney for the woman.

    This is a developing story

