A Long Island mother is accused of killing her two young daughters at a park, police said.

Cops responded to a call Thursday afternoon about a woman who may be suicidal in Medford. After a search, police found the woman in her car at Theodore Roosevelt County Park in Montauk, along with the two daughters, according to police. The children were found in cardiac arrest.

The two young sisters were rushed to Stony Brook University Hospital, where they died, police said.

The mother has been arrested. Information on charges was not immiediately available, nor was information regarding an attorney for the woman.

