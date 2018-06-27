If you want beachfront property with oceans views, forget Florida or Hawaii -- try Westport, Connecticut instead.

Yes, Westport.

The affluent Connecticut town actually ranks as the most affordable ocean-facing beach town in America, according to a new WalletHub survey released Wednesday.

The study compared 161 ocean-adjacent cities in six different categories, and Westport ranked first for affordability (calculated primarily by housing costs, household income and property taxes).

A Westport Home Designed by Lynne Scalo

Lynne Scalo's design aesthetic is all about functional sophistication. She’s mastered the art of seamlessly blending modern glamour with classic elegance. You’ll see this all come together at this family-friendly home she recently designed in Westport. (Published Saturday, June 18, 2016)

It also ranked first for education and health, which was based on the quality of the school system and local hospitals.

Overall the town ranked ninth, making it the only top-10 city not located in California, Florida or Hawaii.