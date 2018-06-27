Westport, CT Rated the Most Affordable Beach Town in America in New Survey - NBC New York
Westport, CT Rated the Most Affordable Beach Town in America in New Survey

It also ranks best of all the ocean beach towns for education and health

Published 2 hours ago

    If you want beachfront property with oceans views, forget Florida or Hawaii -- try Westport, Connecticut instead.

    Yes, Westport. 

    The affluent Connecticut town actually ranks as the most affordable ocean-facing beach town in America, according to a new WalletHub survey released Wednesday.

    The study compared 161 ocean-adjacent cities in six different categories, and Westport ranked first for affordability (calculated primarily by housing costs, household income and property taxes).

    It also ranked first for education and health, which was based on the quality of the school system and local hospitals.

    Overall the town ranked ninth, making it the only top-10 city not located in California, Florida or Hawaii. 

