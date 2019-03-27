Dozens of people were forced to run for their lives because of a fire that injured at least eight people. Katherine Creag reports. (Published 3 minutes ago)

A space heater is being investigated as the cause of a fire that ripped through a Bronx apartment building early Wednesday, injuring more than a half dozen people, some children, and sending some residents fearing for their lives.

Eight people, including children, were hurt in the blaze that broke out at the six-story building on University Avenue in Morris Heights at around 2 a.m, according to firefighters.

Residents said they were forced to run to the fire escapes to get to safety as firefighters climbed ladders to rescue them. Paramedics rushed the injured to an area hospital to be treated.

Officials say three people suffered serious injuries and five suffered minor injuries. None of the injuries, however, are considered to be life-threatening.

A fire chief told News 4 the blaze appears to have started on the second floor, and most of the damage was to the second and third floors. Video from the scene shows those floors dark and with windows blown out. Smoke filled the entire building all the way to the top.

Residents of the building say there have been heating issues and some were using space heaters. It’s not yet clear what may have sparked the blaze.