A coat of fresh yellow paint on a subway platform sure traveled the distance — ending up in subway cars.

A yellow line was painted on the platform at Brooklyn's Rockaway Avenue station along the C line at 9:30 Wednesday morning, according to Twitter user @boshj.

“This platform is going to be a mess of yellow footprints by the end of the day,” @boshj commented online.





Sure enough, the prediction came true as photos of bright yellow footprints on the floors of subway train cars started appearing on social media.

The MTA did not immediately respond to request for comment.



