More than 9,300 local pets were adopted during NBC 4 New York and Telemundo 47’s fourth annual Clear the Shelters™ pet adoption drive. Launched in July and culminating on “Clear the Shelters Day” Saturday, Aug. 18, the stations’ pet adoption effort included the participation of 118 local animal shelters and rescues.

Since 2015, over 16,000 pets from the Tri-State area have found new homes as part of the stations’ Clear the Shelters™ initiative. Nationally, more than 88,000 pets found new homes this month and over 240,000 pets have been adopted through NBC and Telemundo Owned Stations’ Clear the Shelters nationwide pet adoption campaign.

“This was a record-breaking tri-state Clear the Shelters™ campaign. More adoptions were recorded at more tri-state shelters and rescues than ever before. Our WNBC team thanks everyone who adopted,” said Eric Lerner, President and General Manager of NBC 4 New York.

Since launching in 2015, NBC 4 New York and Telemundo 47’s Clear the Shelters™ program has quickly expanded throughout the tri-state region. Overall shelter and rescue participation has grown close to 200 percent from 2015, expanding from 42 participating locations to this year’s total of 118. Total adoptions increased nearly 900 percent during that time, rising from 1,048 in 2015 to 9,366 in 2018.

"The growth of our Desocupar Los Albergues pet adoption drive is remarkable. Working together with our local shelters and rescues, this important community initiative helped thousands of local families experience the joy and happiness that comes from adopting a new pet,” said Cristina Schwarz, General Manager and President, Telemundo 47 New York.

NBC’s Jane Lynch will host “Clear the Shelters,” a 30-minute post-adoption drive special that will air Friday, Aug. 24 at 7 p.m. on NBC 4 New York (check local listings). The show will recap the fourth annual pet adoption campaign. Telemundo 47 will also air a post-adoption drive special on Saturday, Aug. 25 at noon. The show will be co-hosted by Stephanie Himonidis “Chiquibaby” and Elva Saray, hosts of Telemundo 52 Los Angeles’ daily entertainment show, Acceso Total (check local listings).

For more information about local Clear the Shelters™ pet adoption stories, including photos, visit nbcnewyork.com/cleartheshelters or telemundo47.com/DesocuparlosAlbergues. To access stories and photos from other Clear the Shelters™ participating markets, visit CleartheShelters.com. You can also follow the effort on social media by using the hashtag #CleartheShelters. To access information in Spanish, please visit DesocuparlosAlbergues.com and follow #DesocuparlosAlbergues.

