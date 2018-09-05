What to Know More than 2,000 pounds of frozen, raw beef dumplings have been recalled because they weren’t inspected by the federal government

More than 2,000 pounds of frozen, raw beef dumplings have been recalled because they weren’t inspected by the federal government.

New Jersey-based Bahar LLC recalled around 2,344 pounds of its dumplings, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said Tuesday.

The recall includes sealed plastic packages of Bahar MANTI Gourmet Mediterranean Brand Beef Dumplings and one-pound, square, sealed plastic packages of Bahar MANTI Gourmet Mediterranean Brand Beef Dumplings with expiration dates ranging from May 20, 2019 to Aug. 29, 2019, the FSIS said.

The FSIS discovered the dumplings hadn’t been inspected while it was conducting a review at Bahar LLC’s Clifton location.

