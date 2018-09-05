More Than 2,000 Pounds of Frozen Beef Dumplings Recalled For Lacking Federal Inspection - NBC New York
More Than 2,000 Pounds of Frozen Beef Dumplings Recalled For Lacking Federal Inspection

Published 43 minutes ago | Updated 42 minutes ago

    processing...

    Food Safety and Inspection Service
    Bahar MANTI Gourmet Mediterranean Brand Beef Dumplings.

    What to Know

    • More than 2,000 pounds of frozen, raw beef dumplings have been recalled because they weren’t inspected by the federal government

    • New Jersey-based Bahar LLC, which makes the dumplings, recalled around 2,344 pounds of the dumplings

    • Anyone who has the dumplings in their freezers should throw them out or return them to the store where they were purchased

    More than 2,000 pounds of frozen, raw beef dumplings have been recalled because they weren’t inspected by the federal government.

    New Jersey-based Bahar LLC recalled around 2,344 pounds of its dumplings, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said Tuesday.

    The recall includes sealed plastic packages of Bahar MANTI Gourmet Mediterranean Brand Beef Dumplings and one-pound, square, sealed plastic packages of Bahar MANTI Gourmet Mediterranean Brand Beef Dumplings with expiration dates ranging from May 20, 2019 to Aug. 29, 2019, the FSIS said.

    The FSIS discovered the dumplings hadn’t been inspected while it was conducting a review at Bahar LLC’s Clifton location.

    Anyone who has the dumplings in their freezers should throw them out or return them to the store where they were purchased.

