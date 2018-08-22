More Than 2 Dozen Needles Wash Up on NJ Beach: Officials - NBC New York
More Than 2 Dozen Needles Wash Up on NJ Beach: Officials

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 59 minutes ago

    Brian Thompson/News 4 New York
    A needle found on Lyman Street beach in Mantoloking, New Jersey.

    What to Know

    • More than two dozen needles have washed up on a New Jersey beach, officials said

    • Police recovered more than 24 needles along Lyman Street beach in Mantoloking

    • Some needles washed up as far south as Lavallette, police and the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection said

    More than two dozen needles have washed up on a New Jersey beach, officials said.

    Police recovered more than 24 needles along Lyman Street beach in Mantoloking, with some washing up as far south as Lavallette, police and the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection said.

    Refuse including plastic waste, balloons and cigar tops also washed up on the beach, Mantoloking Police Chief Stacy Ferris said.

    The trash likely made its way onto the beach after the heavy rain over the weekend, and is “typical of what is found in combined sewer system overflows,” a spokesman for the department said.

    The beaches haven’t been closed, and local officials are working to dispose of the needles, he noted.

