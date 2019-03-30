Moped Stolen From Teen Sitting on It: Police - NBC New York
Moped Stolen From Teen Sitting on It: Police

Published 23 minutes ago | Updated 22 minutes ago

    NYPD
    Police released these photos of suspects in an assault in Brooklyn and theft of a moped.

    A teenager was sitting on his moped in front of a house in Brooklyn when a group of five people assaulted him and took his ride, police say. 

    One person has been arrested Saturday in the robbery in Bushwick on Thursday: Ramon Garcia-Disla, 26, who lives on the block where the 17-year-old was attacked, the NYPD said. 

    Garcia-Disla was charged with robbery, gang assault and assault. It wasn't immediately clear whether he had an attorney. 

    Another suspect was arrested Thursday after the attack and the moped was recovered, police said. A 16-year-old boy was charged with robbery, possession of stolen property, possession of marijuana and driving violations. 

    The teen was attacked on Knickerbocker Avenue, police said. The teen was attacked with a metal pipe and a wooden stick, police say, a knife was also brandished. 

    The teen was hospitalized in stable condition with a cut to his head, police say. 

    Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

