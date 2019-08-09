A heartbreaking discovery of two toddlers found dead is now considered a homicide, police say. Ray Villeda reports.

The mother of toddler siblings who died minutes apart after being put to bed in their Bronx home in 2017 has been arrested in New Jersey and charged with two counts of manslaughter.

Police say they arrested 33-year-old Jade Spencer, who had been living in New Jersey, on Thursday. Details of the arrest weren't immediately clear but it comes two years after the medical examiner ruled both 2-year-old Olivia Gee and her 3-year-old brother Micha Gee's deaths as homicides.

The toddlers had bled to death from internal injuries following an apparent beating, an NYPD official said.

Authorities have said the Spencer and her boyfriend had put the two to bed in the same room of their Van Cortlandt Park South home around 8:30 p.m. on July 9, 2017. The mother called 911 about five hours later after the boyfriend went to check on the kids and found them unconscious.

Spencer was so distraught she had to be hospitalized after their deaths.

The boyfriend was interviewed by police and released, according to a law enforcement source. He had asked for a lawyer.

Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce said the kids also had organ failure. The medical examiner's office said that blunt impact injuries to the torso killed them.

It wasn't immediately clear whether Spencer had legal representations.