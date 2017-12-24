A woman was killed and her young daughter is fighting for her life after they were struck by a car as they walked onto a street on Long Island, police said.



The two were walking onto Horseblock Road in Yaphank when they were hit by a Hyundai Elantra Saturday evening, according to Suffolk County Police.

Myshirra High-Cortes, 31, and her 7-year-old daughter Jayla were rushed to Brookhaven Memorial Hospital Medical Center. High-Cortes died and her daughter was still in critical condition Sunday.

The 60-year-old driver of the Hyundai was not injured. No charges had been filed against her as of Sunday.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about this incident to call the Fifth Squad at 631-854-8552.