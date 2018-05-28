A mother was accused of driving drunk when she crashed her SUV on Long Island, injuring her three children.

Tyleen Smith, 36, of Coram, was driving on West Yaphank road when she struck a tree, Suffolk County police said. No other vehicles were involved.

There were four passengers in Smith's car, including three children.

Her 11-year-old twins suffered broken bones and her 8-year-old son suffered minor injuries. Smith also suffered minor injuries. All were treated at Stony Brook University Hospital.

Police said Smith was charged with Leandra's Law, which is aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child passenger.

Child Protective Services was notified.