Mom Accused of Drunk Driving With Toddler, Baby in Car

A mother was driving drunk on Long Island early Sunday while her toddler and baby were in the car, police said.

Amanda Guzman, 25, of Brooklyn, was charged with two counts of Leandra's Law, or aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child in the car, Nassau County police said. She was also charged with endangering the welfare of a child and driving while intoxicated.

Police said her 3-year-old and 10-month-old daughters were in the car. They were left in the custody of a family member.

Guzman was stopped just before 2 a.m. on Merchants Concourse in Westbury, police said. Officers said she had a strong odor of alcohol on her breath, glassy bloodshot eyes and slurred speech.

It wasn't clear whether Guzman had an attorney.