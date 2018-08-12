Mom Accused of Drunk Driving With Toddler, Baby in Car - NBC New York
Mom Accused of Drunk Driving With Toddler, Baby in Car

Published 2 hours ago

    Nassau County Police Department
    Nassau County police released the inset photo of Amanda Guzman.

    A mother was driving drunk on Long Island early Sunday while her toddler and baby were in the car, police said. 

    Amanda Guzman, 25, of Brooklyn, was charged with two counts of Leandra's Law, or aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child in the car, Nassau County police said. She was also charged with endangering the welfare of a child and driving while intoxicated. 

    Police said her 3-year-old and 10-month-old daughters were in the car. They were left in the custody of a family member. 

    Guzman was stopped just before 2 a.m. on Merchants Concourse in Westbury, police said. Officers said she had a strong odor of alcohol on her breath, glassy bloodshot eyes and slurred speech. 

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    It wasn't clear whether Guzman had an attorney. 

