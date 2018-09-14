Police are looking for the man who threw a Molotov cocktail into the Everything Niceee barber shop at 160 Ralph Ave. in Bushwick just after 3:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 14. (Published 2 hours ago)

Police are looking for a man caught on video throwing a lit Molotov cocktail at a barber shop in Brooklyn early Friday morning.

The man threw the explosive at Everything Niceee Brooklyn barber shop on Ralph Avenue in Bushwick at around 3:30 a.m., causing damage to the front door, police said.

He then ran off toward Macon Street, where he got into a light-colored four-door sedan and took off eastbound.

No one was hurt, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS.