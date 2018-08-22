What to Know A man living in the U.S. illegally has confessed to kidnapping and killing Iowa college student Mollie Tibbetts, authorities say

The Food and Drug Administration said people can use some expired EpiPens for a few months longer, to help cover spot shortages

James Bond producers, along with star Daniel Craig, announced director Danny Boyle has exited the project over 'creative differences'

Undocumented Immigrant Charged With Murder of College Student

A man from Mexico living in the U.S. illegally has confessed to kidnapping college student Mollie Tibbetts while she was running in her small Iowa hometown, killing her and dumping her body in a cornfield, authorities say. Cristhian Bahena Rivera, 24, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the death of the 20-year-old Tibbetts, whose July 18 disappearance set off a massive search involving state and federal authorities. Rivera led investigators to a body believed to be Tibbetts in a cornfield about 12 miles southeast of Brooklyn, Iowa, where Tibbetts was last seen running, Division of Criminal Investigation special agent Rick Rahn said. The news the highly publicized and gruesome crime was allegedly committed by a person in the country illegally drew immediate outrage. President Trump noted the arrest and called for immigration law changes at a rally in West Virginia.

Back-to-Back Legal Blows in Trump Circle Jolt Presidency

President Trump confronted one of the most perilous moments of his presidency after two onetime members of his inner circle simultaneously were labeled "guilty" of criminal charges. Although Trump largely ignored the jarring back-to-back blows at a campaign rally in West Virginia, questions mounted about his possible legal exposure and political future. In a split screen for the history books, Trump's former campaign chairman Paul Manafort was convicted of financial crimes at nearly the same moment Trump's former personal attorney Michael Cohen pleaded guilty to a series of felonies, including campaign finance violations that the lawyer said he carried out in coordination with Trump. With two men who played prominent roles on the president's campaign convicted of multiple criminal charges, the investigations circled ever closer to Trump.

FDA Extends EpiPen Expiration to Cover Shortages

The Food and Drug Administration said people can use some expired EpiPens for a few months longer, to help cover spot shortages that have put some parents into a panic at the beginning of a new school year, NBC News reported. Some batches of the devices, which inject lifesaving medication to stop severe allergic reactions, can be used for four months beyond their expiration, the FDA said. The affected devices hold the 0.3-milligram dose. The FDA said it reviewed data from Mylan, which sells EpiPen, showing that the product is still effective beyond the expiration date. "We are doing everything we can to help mitigate shortages of these products, especially ahead of the back-to-school season," the FDA’s Dr. Janet Woodcock said in a statement.

Danny Boyle Departs James Bond Over ‘Creative Differences’

The next James Bond movie has lost its director. Bond producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, along with star Daniel Craig, announced Danny Boyle has exited the project over "creative differences." Boyle, the director of "Slumdog Millionaire" and "Trainspotting," earlier this year confirmed he would direct the 25th 007 film. Boyle and his regular collaborator John Hodge were working on the script. Production on the film, often referred to as "Bond 25," was to begin in December. The movie is to be Craig's fifth outing as James Bond, though endless speculation on his successor has been ongoing. Most recently, Idris Elba alluded to rumors of his casting by tweeting "Elba. Idris Elba." The 25th Bond film is scheduled for U.S. release on Nov. 8 next year.

Post Malone’s Plane Lands Safely, Responds to Those Who 'Wished Death' on Him

A luxury jet carrying rapper Post Malone landed safely in New York, hours after blowing two tires during takeoff at New Jersey's Teterboro Airport. The Gulfstream IV carrying 16 passengers touched down safely at Stewart International Airport in Newburgh, nearly five hours after takeoff. Authorities did not confirm the identities of those on board, but Syracuse-born Post Malone tweeted he had landed, with a message for his fans, and for his haters. "Thank you for your prayers. Can't believe how many people wished death on me on this website. F*** you. But not today," he said. After the plane landed, Malone's manager posted an Instagram Story on the runway at Stewart with the caption "THANK YOU LORD."