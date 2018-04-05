Heidi Klum has purchased a spacious penthouse in SoHo, according to reports.

The German model scooped up the 4,800-square-foot apartment at 519 Broadway for $5.1 million, the New York Observer reported.

The penthouse was an artist’s studio for the past 30 years and needs a “total renovation” before Klum will move in.

But if renderings included in the listing are any indication, the apartment has the potential to be one of a kind – from 12-foot high ceilings to possible skylights that stretch along the entire residence.

In addition to the penthouse, the listing says roof rights for a private terrace can be purchased through a separate agreement.

Edward Hickey, Jack Wagner and Elise Gold Flangos from Compass were the listing agents for the property.