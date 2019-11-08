What to Know Family and friends are desperately searching for a 36-year-old Newburgh woman they say has been missing for a week

Family and friends are desperately searching for a 36-year-old Newburgh woman they say has been missing for a week.

Yessica Lopez, who has light brown eyes and brown hair with highlights, has been missing since Nov. 1, according to a poster being shared by those looking for her. She was last seen at a Chili's restaurant, and though her car has been found, according to friends and family, she is still missing.

Lopez is about 5 feet 3 inches tall and 135 pounds. No other details about her or the circumstances of her disappearance were immediately available. Newburgh Police couldn't immediately be reached for comment on the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the department.

