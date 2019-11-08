Family, Friends Desperate to Find Woman Last Seen at Chili's Restaurant in New York - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Family, Friends Desperate to Find Woman Last Seen at Chili's Restaurant in New York

Yessica Lopez was last seen at a Chili's restaurant in Newburgh on Nov. 1, according to a Facebook post

Published 54 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Family, Friends Desperate to Find Woman Last Seen at Chili's Restaurant in New York
    Handout
    Yessica Lopez

    What to Know

    • Family and friends are desperately searching for a 36-year-old Newburgh woman they say has been missing for a week

    • Yessica Lopez was last seen at a Chili's restaurant in Newburgh on Nov. 1, according to a Facebook post

    • She's thought to be about 5 feet 3 inches tall and 135 pounds with light brown eyes and brown hair with highlights

    Family and friends are desperately searching for a 36-year-old Newburgh woman they say has been missing for a week. 

    Yessica Lopez, who has light brown eyes and brown hair with highlights, has been missing since Nov. 1, according to a poster being shared by those looking for her. She was last seen at a Chili's restaurant, and though her car has been found, according to friends and family, she is still missing. 

    Lopez is about 5 feet 3 inches tall and 135 pounds. No other details about her or the circumstances of her disappearance were immediately available. Newburgh Police couldn't immediately be reached for comment on the case. 

    Anyone with information is asked to contact the department.

    Cops Offer $2,500 Reward for Suspect Who Kicked 81-Year-Old

    [NY] Cops Offer $2,500 Reward for Suspect Who Kicked 81-Year-Old

    Police are searching for a suspect who was caught on camera attacking a 81-year-old man in New York City on Thursday. Tracie Strahan reports.

    (Published 4 hours ago)

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us