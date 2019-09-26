The man had multiple outbursts in court on Monday on unrelated charges, as the judge ordered him held while the search for woman missing since her Ocean Township home burned down. NBC New York’s Brian Thompson reports.

What to Know An active search is underway on the Jersey shore in connection with an investigation into the disappearance of a 65-year-old NJ woman

Jacqueline Terrulli has been missing since a fire ripped through the mansion Sept. 12; Ronald Teschner was found 18 hours later in her car

He was arrested on weapons-related offenses after authorities allegedly found two shotguns in vehicle but hasn't been charged in her case

An active search is underway on the Jersey shore for what the Monmouth County prosecutor believes is the body of a 65-year-old woman who has been missing since her 6,000-square-foot mansion burned down more than two weeks ago.

Jacqueline Terrulli hasn't been seen since a Sept. 12 fire destroyed the home she lived in with four other people. Her self-described on again, off again boyfriend, Ronald Teschner, a convicted felon, was arrested 18 hours after the blaze in Paterson. He was found driving the missing woman's Jeep and allegedly had two shotguns illegally in his possession. Teschner remains jailed on those charges.

Meanwhile, there's been no trace of Terrulli. Law enforcement sources tell News 4 she may have been killed. A source also says that investigators have been searching a branch of Deal Lake, bordered by the towns of Interlaken, Deal and Loch Arbour, in connection with their search for the woman.

Investigators are using a cadaver dog in the bow of a small boat to try to catch any scent of a body that may be in the water, the source says. Earlier Thursday, several officers waded through a shallow part of the lake in a human chain formation, trying to feel for any evidence through the poor water visibility.

Search for NJ Woman Missing Since Her Home Burned Down

A man who also lived in the home was found 60 miles away from the Ocean Township house, in the missing woman's Jeep. Other family members told News 4 the missing woman was planning on telling the house guest he was wearing out his welcome and was putting him out. NBC New York’s Pat Battle reports. (Published Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019)

Teschner has a criminal record going back 30 years. He served an 11-year prison term and has been undergoing drug and alcohol treatment, according to his lawyer. The missing woman's family, who has been searching desperately for her since the fire, says Teschner came to her, knowing that she had such a big heart, and asked her if he could stay in her home while he worked some things out.

"She felt sorry for him, not knowing that this would happen and now she’s missing," her niece previously told News 4.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, prosecutors said.