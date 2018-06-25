Authorities are investigating the apparent theft of a wolf from an ecology park and animal preserve on Long Island.

Authorities are investigating the apparent theft of a wolf from an ecology park and animal preserve on Long Island.

Police say an employee at the Town of Brookhaven Ecology Site, Park & Animal Reserve called 911 just before 7:30 a.m. Monday to report the wolf was gone.

A source familiar with the investigation tells News 4 the thief cut through three fences to take the wolf. The wolf is a 7-year-old female named Nikita; it had been illegally kept as a pet at a Ronkonkoma home until last year.



The owner turned it over after it became aggressive, authorities said.

However, according to Roy Gross of the Suffolk SPCA, Nikita has shown no aggressive behavior to humans.

Sources tell News 4 the theft could be an inside job since the thief, or thieves, had knowledge of how to reach the wolf.

"This animal was targeted," Det. Lt. Michael Lutz, of the Suffolk Police Department, said.

It remains unclear if the animal was simply set free.

There were no apparent threats or complains about keeping the wolf in captivity, sources say.

According to a county website, the Brookhaven facility has more than 100 injured or non-releasable wild and farm animals that are available for public viewing.

Suffolk SPCA is offering $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the thief or thieves.

