Kade Kurita has been missing since October 18, when he didn’t report for a military skills competition at 5:30 p.m. The 20-year-old went missing along with his M4 rifle, but it is not believed that Kurita had any magazines or ammunition with him.

“There has been no cell phone or financial activity in over 72 hours,” said Col. Cecil Marson, garrison commander of West Point. “This leads us to believe that he is still in the vicinity of West Point.”

The military academy said Kurita, a member of the class of 2021, does not pose a threat to the public, but may be a danger to himself.

New York State Police and about 130 members of a military police company have been conducting a search on the ground for the missing cadet. Together, the agencies have already covered about 6,000 acres around West Point.

Dive team have also been deployed with sonar to search the nearby Hudson River along with lakes and ponds in the area. The poor weather conditions on Tuesday hampered aviation efforts.

"I want to thank the local and state law enforcement agencies and emergency services for their tireless support," LTG Darryl Williams, 60th Superintendent U.S. Military Academy, said in a statement on Friday. "We will continue to search with all means possible, on and off West Point. Safely locating the Cadet remains our focus and number one priority."

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Point Military Police at 845-938-3333.