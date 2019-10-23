Missing West Point Cadet Found Dead, Academy Says - NBC New York
Missing West Point Cadet Found Dead, Academy Says

The U.S. Military said Kade Kurita was scheduled to participate in a military skills competition this past weekend but didn't show up

Published 2 hours ago

    United States Military Academy

    What to Know

    • The West Point cadet who went missing last week has been found dead

    • The U.S. Military said Kade Kurita's body was found Tuesday night at West Point

    • The military academy previously said Kurita, a member of the class of 2021, might be a danger to himself

    The West Point cadet who went missing last week has been found dead, the U.S. Military Academy announced Wednesday.

    Circumstances surround Kade Kurita's death was unclear but the academy said the cadet was found dead Tuesday night at West Point. He had been missing since Oct. 18, when he didn’t report for a military skills competition at 5:30 p.m.

    The 20-year-old went missing along with his M4 rifle, but it is not believed that Kurita had any magazines or ammunition with him.

    “We are grieving this loss and our thoughts and prayers go out to Cadet Kurita’s family and friends” said Lt. Gen. Darryl Williams, 60th Superintendent U.S. Military Academy.

    The military academy previously said Kurita, a member of the class of 2021, might be a danger to himself.

