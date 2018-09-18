The body of a missing teenage swimmer from Queens has been found. (Published 2 hours ago)

What to Know The body of 17-year-old Lamine Sarr was found in the area of Beach 97th Street and Shore Front Parkway Tuesday morning

Sarr went missing in the waters off Rockaway Beach Saturday when he got caught in rough currents, friends said

Classmates set up a vigil for the teen Monday, saying he was beloved at school

Police have recovered the body of the teen swimmer who went missing in the waters of Rockaway Beach over the weekend.

Lamine Sarr, 17, was found in the area of Beach 97th Street and Shore Front Parkway at about 11 a.m. Tuesday, after police got a 911 call.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

Sarr had gotten caught in a rip current while swimming with his friends Saturday in an area of Rockaway Beach without lifeguards when they all got caught in a rip current, witnesses and his family said.

Vigil for Queens Teen Feared Drowned

A vigil was underway Monday night for a Queens teenager feared drowned at Rockaway Beach. Andrew Siff reports. (Published Monday, Sept. 17, 2018)

Bystanders jumped in the water and pulled two of the teens out, but Sarr remained missing until Tuesday.

Meanwhile, a vigil was set up for the missing teen on the beach Monday; students from Channel View High School brought flowers and lit candles as they cried and held onto other.

"Everything about him was something you can't forget," said classmate Jaden Carmichael. "He was a great guy. Someone so young. It's hurtful."

"Everyone was crying in the halls. And we put up a poster, Rest in Peace," said Alicia Muruzumbay.

"I knew him, he’s a good kid." Donna Simbo said over the weekend. "Very talented in the band."