What to Know NYPD is looking into whether a body found at a Staten Island storage facility is that of a missing NYC teacher and mother of three

Jeanine Cammarata, 37, was reported missing Monday night, the NYPD said; she didn't show up for work at school on Tuesday

Her estranged husband was arrested this week on domestic-related charges; he has not been charged in her disappearance

A body has been found at a storage facility on Staten Island, and authorities are looking into whether it could be the teacher and mother of three who has been missing for nearly a week, a senior law enforcement official tells News 4.

The circumstances surrounding the discovery of the remains weren't immediately clear, but Chopper 4 showed a huge law enforcement presence at the sprawling storage center. The senior official tells News 4 the NYPD is working to determine if the body is Jeanine Cammarata.

Jeanine Cammarata, 37, hadn't been seen in public since Saturday night, at her home in New Springville on Staten Island. Eric Gansberg, who is representing Cammarata in ongoing divorce proceedings against Michael Cammarata, tells News 4 the missing woman had been heading to her estranged husband's Queens home to see their children the night she disappeared.

Gansberg said Jeanine Cammarata was "terrified" of her estranged husband, and that if something nefarious happened to the woman, it was likely at his hands.

Gansberg said Michael Cammarata had custody of the children because Jeanine was living in an apartment she felt wasn't suitable for them. Jeanine Cammarata worked two jobs -- one at an elementary school and one at a Dollar Store -- and hasn't shown up for either of them this week, which prompted a missing persons report. The couple had no legal custody agreement involving the children.

According to Gansberg, they had lived together but started having problems in 2017. They fought, had orders of protection against each other that were later rescinded and were in the middle of getting divorced. Gansberg said he and Jeanine Cammarata had talked about an upcoming court hearing about a week ago -- and that she wouldn't have missed it for any reason within her control.

That court hearing was Monday. Jeanine Cammarata did not show up.

Gansberg says he's repeatedly called and texted her phone, which continues to go to voicemail. He described her as a dedicated educator, hard worker and loving mom. Jeanine's Staten Island landlord couldn't reach her either.

Michael Cammarata was arrested Tuesday on charges of assault, harassment and stalking in connection with a confrontation Monday in which he allegedly hit Jeanine Cammarata multiple times. He also allegedly stalked her on several previous dates, law enforcement sources tell News 4.

He has not been charged in connection with her disappearance. His attorney information wasn't immediately available Wednesday. Police said he was also arrested last September for allegedly trying to get into a home from which he had been evicted, though it wasn't clear whose home was involved.

