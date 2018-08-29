A missing swimmer was removed unconscious from the water off a Bronx beach Wednesday night, police say.

Emergency responders initially got a call for multiple swimmers in the water off Orchard Beach. When rescuers arrived, they found one swimmer who had already made it shore safely; that swimmer pointed them in the direction he last saw the missing 32-year-old man.

FDNY and NYPD special operations units scoured the water before divers pulled him from the water. He had been in the water for over an hour, possibly more, according to witnesses.

His condition wasn't immediately clear.