NYPD: Missing Queens Teen Wanted in Vicious Bottle Attack

Police are searching for a missing teenager who has since been connected to an assault that wounded a man so badly he needed 30 stitches, police said.

Victor Santillan, 17, of North Corona in Queens, was reported missing Friday, after he was last seen leaving his home at around 3 a.m. that day, according to police.

Since then, police have connected him to an assault Thursday night in the same neighborhood. Police say Santillan was arguing with a 20-year-old man in the area of 41st Avenue and 98th Street when Santillan allegedly hit him with a bottle, then ran off.

EMS took the victim to a local hospital, where he received the stitches.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at nypdcrimestoppers.com.