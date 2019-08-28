Victoria Grabowski's family says she may have flown to England to meet someone she had been talking to online.

A 16-year-old Queens girl who vanished from her home over the weekend has been found in England, law enforcement sources tell News 4.

Victoria Grabowski, who had last been seen at her Maspeth home around 10 a.m. Saturday, was found safe in Nottingham, the sources said. One man was arrested in connection with the case by London Metropolitan Police, the sources said.

No additional details were available on the circumstances of Grabowski's disappearance, the man in custody or how she may have gotten to Nottingham, about 128 miles north of London.

Her family had reached out to various media outlets around the time she vanished saying she booked a flight out of John F. Kennedy International Airport using cash and a Polish passport. They feared she may have been lured by a stranger with whom she had been talking online.

